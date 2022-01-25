Vaccine makers Poonawalla, Krishna Ella among 128 Padma awardees this year

The Padma awards—Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan—are among the highest civilian honours awarded by the Indian government on Republic Day’ eve after being recommended by a Padma Awards Committee. This committee headed by cabinet secretary has union home secretary, secretary to the President and other eminent persons as members. The awards instituted in the year 1954, is announced every year on the occasion of Republic Day except for brief interruption(s) during the years 1978 and 1979 and 1993 to 1997.