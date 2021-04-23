Vax makers fret over raw material curbs by US

“If the DPA is not handled properly or tackled effectively, then the supply chain will get impacted and, in turn, capacities that we are talking about, building global capacities, will get adversely impacted. I think this is one of the biggest challenges we have today in terms of manufacturing and supply chain," said Rajinder Suri, chief executive officer, Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network (DCVMN).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}