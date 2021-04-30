This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Vaccine shortage in J&K: People in 18-45 age group may not get shots from May 1
2 min read.03:56 PM ISTPTI
The third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive is set to roll out across the country from May 1. However, many states have said that they would be unable to do so due to the shortage of vaccine doses
Amid a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday said the third phase of the inoculation drive that will cover people in the 18-45 age group will not begin from May 1 in the union territory.
The new date will be announced once vaccine supply is established, it said.
Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said the union territory expects to receive vaccines by May 20.
"While the registration for vaccination of eligible persons in the age group 18-45 has been opened on COWIN, the actual vaccination will not begin from 1 May 2021. It will begin from a date to be announced later once the vaccine supply is established," the Department of Information and Public Relations said on Twitter.
It said those eligible will not be allowed to walk in for vaccination and will have to pre-register for it.
"No slots have been opened for booking a session. Please wait for the announcement of the vaccination start date for the 18-45 age group," it added.
The administration, however, said that the vaccination of those over 45 years will continue normally.