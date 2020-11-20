Vaccine should not be distributed based on politics: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Vaccines should be distributed based on technical understanding and not politics, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday. He said that there were indications of the third wave reducing in Delhi. Clarifying on the implementation of another lockdown, he said that it is important to also support the economy and people’s jobs.

On the issue of pollution, Kejriwal said that with a solution for stubble burning there should be no excuse next year to not handle pollution and this should be the last year for pollution. He said that pollution is a big contributor in bringing the third wave, intensity and increasing the number of deaths in Delhi.

“The whole world is waiting for a vaccine. The distribution plan will be done by the central government. If they ask for our suggestion then I think there should be no categories based on VIPs. Our corona warriors should be the first to get the vaccine. Then those with co-morbidities and vulnerable should get it. It should be based on technical and not politics," he said.

Delhi is seeing a third wave in cases of covid-19 with over 5 lakh cases. In the last few days, there has been a spike in the number of cases and deaths due to the disease. The state government has taken a series of steps to tackle this crisis including increasing the number of beds in ICU’s. Experts have warned of an increase in cases due to pollution and festive season.

“There are indications in the last three-four days… 15 November our positivity rate was 15% and today it is 10.5%. The positivity rate has fallen by 5% which is big. We are keeping our fingers crossed. If this trend continues, we along with the central government and other agencies can fight this third wave as well," he said.

“With this disease you always have to be on your toes. First there is the number of cases and the management of those cases. If home isolation was not around, hospitals would have been full for patients who actually needed beds," he added.

He said the national lockdown, when implemented was very necessary as states didn’t have the infrastructure to tackle the disease.

“Lockdown does not end corona. What is achieved by a lockdown is delaying cases. When lockdown is opened, people will step out and cases will increase. Governments should focus on health infrastructure. If one feels that health infrastructure needs support, then a short lockdown should be imposed. We need to face the challenge of cases and also help the economy to save people’s jobs. I don’t think there is a need for a lockdown in Delhi right now," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government is working on a health information management system for residents which would be a common card for residents which can be used in hospitals. Kejriwal said the government is working to launch that first in government hospitals within the next year.

“Over the last few years, we have been investing 13-14% of our budget on health. In the coming days, we are coming out with a modern health information management system. Every resident of Delhi will have an e-card which will have all their health information. I hope the implementation for this will happen soon," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.