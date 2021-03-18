Vaccine utilization rates lower in states witnessing second wave

Meanwhile, fears of a second wave of coronavirus in India continue to rise. For the first time since the last week of December, the number of weekly confirmed cases crossed 150,000. As many as 28 states and union territories registered a week-on-week increase in cases. However, the virus has been less fatal this time around. On 17 March, the seven-day rolling death rate was 0.54%, which was lower than the 0.92% on 17 January but higher than the 0.42% on 17 February.