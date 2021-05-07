Vaccine-finder apps everywhere in India with few shots in sight

This week Facebook released a Vaccine Finder Tool in 17 languages on its mobile app, partnering with the government to steer people to nearby places for vaccines. The tool shows walk-in options for over-45s and a link to register and schedule an appointment.

Google has collaborated with the Ministry of Health to “accurately surface information on vaccination centers on Google Search, Maps and Google Assistant," the Cupertino-based search giant said. It’s providing government officials regular Google Trends reports on Covid vaccine queries to help them make critical decisions on rollout timings and locations.

On Thursday, digital payments startup Paytm introduced its Vaccine Finder to alert citizens about real-time availability and receive alerts via Paytm chat. The tool scours availability in 780 districts in the country, allows users to filter slots based on location and age, and helps book a slot.

Apps like those from Facebook and Google, and websites like VaccinateMe, Under45, FindMyVaccine, GetJab and FindSlot say they are trying to match supply and demand. Critics say they offer unfair advantages to tech-savvy Indians over the millions of others who can barely read or have no access to technology.