Home >News >India >'Vaccines are forever': Anand Mahindra's hilarious parody 'advertising brief' for Adar Poonawalla
This parody advertisement of the Pfizer Covid vaccination is a 'sure-shot' way to make your partner happy this Valentine's Day.

'Vaccines are forever': Anand Mahindra's hilarious parody 'advertising brief' for Adar Poonawalla

1 min read . 04:50 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The chairman of Mahindra Group took to Twitter to share a hilarious Covid vaccination advertisement video, which was originally shared on the American late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live

Businessman Anand Mahindra's Valentine's Day-inspired "readymade advertising brief" post for Serum Institute of India chief Adar Poonawalla will make you laugh out loud.

Businessman Anand Mahindra's Valentine's Day-inspired "readymade advertising brief" post for Serum Institute of India chief Adar Poonawalla will make you laugh out loud.

On Thursday, the chairman of Mahindra Group took to Twitter to share a hilarious Covid vaccination advertisement video, which was originally shared on the American late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

On Thursday, the chairman of Mahindra Group took to Twitter to share a hilarious Covid vaccination advertisement video, which was originally shared on the American late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"Vaccines are forever", read the video shared by Mahindra and he also tagged the CEO of SII. "Hilarious. @adarpoonawalla you have a readymade advertising brief".

Take a look at the clip:

This parody advertisement of the Pfizer Covid vaccination is a 'sure-shot' way to make your partner happy this Valentine's Day.

Describing it as the 'one shot at the perfect gift' for Valentine's Day, the advertisement shows a man 'proposing' to his partner with a dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The video takes a hilarious turn as it goes on to say 'Don't just be her somebody, be her anti-body.'

The advertisement then urges its viewers to 'inoculate yourself with Covid-19 vaccine'. As the video concludes, it takes another comical turn, saying 'The Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer..not available anywhere'.

TRENDING STORIES See All

This is not the first time that Mahindra has amused his 8 million followers with such hilarious jokes.

The video has been watched over 1 lakh times on the microblogging platform Twitter since being shared by the business tycoon and tons of comments and likes.

