The vaccines being administered in India are effective against the Delta variant of coronavirus, said Dr NK Arora , the chief of the Centre's Covid-19 working group, citing studies by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"Yes, the current vaccines are effective against Delta Variant as per the studies undertaken by ICMR on the issue," Arora, co-chair of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), was quoted as saying by ANI.

He was responding to a question on the effectiveness of vaccines against the more virulent strain.

India is right now using the Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Russian Sputnik V vaccine for its inoculation drive.

Arora also touched upon the spike in Covid-19 cases in the northeastern and southern states, and said the surge could be attributed to the Delta variant.

"Though there is a significant dip in the number of cases in most parts of the country, some regions are witnessing a high-Test Positivity Rate (TPR) particularly in the northeastern parts of the country and several districts in the southern states. Most of these cases could be due to the Delta variant," he said.

He also iterated that the Delta variant was primarily responsible for the second wave of Covid-19 in the country, accounting for over 80% of new cases.

The variant is also around 40-60% more transmissible than its predecessor, Alpha variant, and has already spread to more than 80 countries, including the UK, the US and Singapore, said Arora.

Speaking about the possibility of a third wave of Covid, the doctor said that we are not out of the second wave yet. According to him, any future waves will be controlled and delayed if a large number of people get vaccinated. "And most importantly, people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour effectively."

"A virus begins infecting a part of the population, which is most susceptible and also exposed to the infection. It diminishes after it successfully infects a large proportion of the population and strikes back when the immunity developed in the people post-natural infection fades," said Arora.

"The cases may go up if a new, more infectious variant comes. In other words, the next wave will be driven by a virus variant to which a significant proportion of the population is susceptible," he added.









