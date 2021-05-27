"Vaccine for people in the age group of 12-18 years is coming soon. We will vaccinate everyone," Adityanath said during his visit to Deoria.
The chief minister went to Katrari village and interacted with the Gram Pradhan as well as the members of the Covid monitoring committee.
He said that active surveillance committees played a major role in the door-to-door screening of people to curb Covid cases. "Timely identification of symptoms and then the distribution of medical kits and isolation helped in keeping the spread of the disease in control," Adityanath said.
Further, the chief minister emphasised creating awareness in the village about encephalitis, the UP government said in a statement.
People should avoid open defecation and keep the village clean, it added.
Adityanath later went to the Primary Health Centre in Majhgawan to inspect the vaccination campaign and asked the people, who had come for their jabs, to inspire others as well.