All eligible persons in Uttar Pradesh will be vaccinated against Covid-19 with doses for those in the 12-18 age group also coming soon, asserted state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

Currently, those above 18 years of age are being inoculated against the virus across the country.

"Vaccine for people in the age group of 12-18 years is coming soon. We will vaccinate everyone," Adityanath said during his visit to Deoria.

The chief minister went to Katrari village and interacted with the Gram Pradhan as well as the members of the Covid monitoring committee.

He said that active surveillance committees played a major role in the door-to-door screening of people to curb Covid cases. "Timely identification of symptoms and then the distribution of medical kits and isolation helped in keeping the spread of the disease in control," Adityanath said.

Further, the chief minister emphasised creating awareness in the village about encephalitis, the UP government said in a statement.

People should avoid open defecation and keep the village clean, it added.

Adityanath later went to the Primary Health Centre in Majhgawan to inspect the vaccination campaign and asked the people, who had come for their jabs, to inspire others as well.

He also informed that the government is preparing itself to deal with diseases like encephalitis and dengue that occur mainly during the rainy season due to contamination of water and mosquitoes.

"An action plan is being prepared in this regard," Adityanath said.

"We have to go door-to-door in every district prone to encephalitis and provide medicine kits in advance to tackle encephalitis," he added.

Adityanath also visited the integrated Covid command and control room in the Kushinagar district and met the family members of a Covid-19 patient who was in home isolation.

Cases in Uttar Pradesh

The state reported 196 more Covid-related fatalities as the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 19,712, while the infection tally reached 16,80,684 with 3,371 fresh cases on Wednesday.

Kushinagar reported the maximum deaths at 18, followed by Varanasi (14), Jhansi (12), Lucknow (11) and Kanpur and Meerut (10 each), the state government said in a statement.

The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 62,271.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.