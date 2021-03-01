OPEN APP
This state will provide free Covid-19 vaccines even in private hospitals
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI)

This state will provide free Covid-19 vaccines even in private hospitals

2 min read . Updated: 01 Mar 2021, 12:51 PM IST Edited By Sneha

The central government had earlier announced that the government hospitals will carry out the vaccination drive at no cost, whereas private hospitals can levy up to 250 per person per dose

Standing true on the poll promise, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday stated that vaccine will be made available for free even in the private hospitals of Bihar.

"Vaccination will be absolutely free in the entire Bihar state. This will be made available even at private hospitals. It will be facilitated by the state government," said Nitish.

Also Read | Assam shakes up the micro loans universe

However, the Bihar cabinet had in December approved a proposal to provide free vaccines when they are available.

Giving free anti-Covid jabs was one of the poll promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded Bihar assembly polls. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Covid-19 vaccination drive phase 2

Meanwhile, the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive started on Monday with people over 60 years and those above 45 with comorbidities getting inoculated.

"The second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive will start from Monday in which anybody above 60 years, that may not be less than 10 crore people in the country, and 45 years plus with co-morbidities will be given vaccines in 10,000 government medical facilities and also over 20,000 private hospitals," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told a media briefing.

"Whoever goes to the government centre will be administered vaccine free of cost. The Indian government will pay for them. The government will purchase the necessary doses and will send them to all the states," Javadekar had added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday was inoculated with the first shot of a home-grown Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine Covaxin, kicking off the expansion of the drive.

After Modi took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the PM wrote on Twitter: "Took my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against Covid-19."




Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

