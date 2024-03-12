Vada pav ranks 16th in the list of world’s top 50 best sandwiches
The first five dishes in the list are banh mi from Vietnam, tombik doner from Turkey, shawarma from Lebanon, tortas from Mexico, and lobster roll from the United States
Vada pav, an Indian street food in which the crispy and fried potato ball is stuffed between two buns and served with a side of various chutneys, has been ranked in the top 50 best sandwiches in the world by Taste Atlas.
