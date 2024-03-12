Vada pav ranks 16th in the list of world’s top 50 best sandwiches

Vada pav, an Indian street food in which the crispy and fried potato ball is stuffed between two buns and served with a side of various chutneys, has been ranked in the top 50 best sandwiches in the world by Taste Atlas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taste Atlas is an online travel and food guide that collates local recipes from across the world and gives food reviews.

"Choose your favourite?" wrote Taste Atlas as they shared the list.

Vada pav has claimed the 16th spot in the list of the top 50 best sandwiches in the world.

The first five dishes in the list are banh mi from Vietnam, tombik doner from Turkey, shawarma from Lebanon, tortas from Mexico, and lobster roll from the United States.

The last five dishes in the list are mettbrotchen from Germany, bocadillo de cerdo from Spain, sanguche de milanesa from Argentina, beef on weck and porchetta sandwich from the United States.

Vada pav’s key ingredients are vada, or spicy mashed potatoes that are deep-fried in chickpea batter, and pav, or white buns. This street food is said to have originated from a street vendor named Ashok Vaidya, who worked near the Dadar train station in the 1960s and 1970s. The sandwich is sold throughout Maharashtra, both on street stands and in elegant restaurants, ideally accompanied by a hot red chutney with coconut, peanuts, garlic, tamarind, and chiles.

