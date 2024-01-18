A school picnic turned tragic as 16 persons --14 students and two teachers -- died after a boat overturned in a lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat on Thursday, police officials said. Two dozen students and four teachers were on a picnic and taking a boat ride in the Harni lake when the tragedy occurred in the afternoon, they said. A search operation was underway to trace the missing persons, the officials said.
"Till now, 14 children and two teachers have died in the tragedy. One student, who was rescued, is undergoing treatment at SSG Hospital," said an official of the Harni Police Station.
Following the accident, Prime Minister's office announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia Distressed by the loss of lives due to a boat capsizing at the Harni lake in Vadodara. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.
An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000
National Disaster Response Force officials said four persons were still missing and the search and rescue operation at the site was continuing.
Earlier, officials had said there were 27 persons on board, comprising 23 students and four teachers.
Expressing grief, President Draupadi Murmu said, the news of the death of children and teachers in a boat accident in Vadodara, Gujarat is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and wish for the success of the rescue operation.
CM Bhupendra Patel reaches Harni Motnath Lake in Vadodara where a boat capsized earlier this evening.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces an ex-gratia of ₹2 Lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured of Vadodara boat capsize incident.
Gujarat government has announced a compensation of ₹4 Lakh each to the next of kin of deceased and ₹50,000 help for the injured.
CM Bhupendra Patel is expected to reach the spot.
