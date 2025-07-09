Vadodara bridge collapse: Multiple vehicles fall into Mahisagar River as Padra-Mujpur Bridge collapses, 8 dead | Watch

Gambhira bridge collapse: At least eight persons were killed after several vehicles fell into a river when a bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday morning, officials said on the day.

Five persons were rescued as a team of responders reached the location of the collapsed bridge.

Five to six vehicles plunged into the Mahisagar river in Vadodara after a portion of the four-decade old Gambhira bridge collapsed on Wednesday, Gujarat's Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said.

A slab of the bridge, located on the river which connects central Gujarat and Saurashtra regions of the state, collapsed, he said.

“Three persons have died and five others have been rescued,” Patel told reporters.

Visuals showed the entire slab of the bridge between two piers having collapsed.

Watch the video of the Gambhira bridge collapse:

The Gambhira bridge located on the Mahisagar river along a state highway collapsed at around 7.30 am, Padra police inspector Vijay Charan earlier said. said. Among the vehicles that fell into the river were two trucks and two vans, he had informed at the time.

According to Patel, the Gambhira bridge was constructed in 1985. Authorities carry out its maintenance periodically as and when required.

“The exact reason behind the incident will be probed,” he told the media.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has ordered technical experts to reach the Gujarat bridge collapse location and start a probe into the incident to find out the reason behind the accident, he said.

The incident occurred at around 7.30 am, and the vehicles, including two trucks and two vans, fell into the river, Padra police inspector Vijay Charan earlier said.

Rescue team reaches location Teams from the Vadodara fire department and locals joined the bridge collapse rescue operation which was still on, an official said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also left for the incident site with rescue equipment, the official said.

Congress reacts Sharing a video of the collapsed structure, the Congress party posted on X, "In Vadodara, Gujarat, the Gambhira Bridge built over the Mahisagar River broke in the middle."

The party expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the Gujarat bridge collapse

"In this accident, several vehicles fell into the river, resulting in the tragic death of some people and injuries to many others. The Congress family expresses deep condolences to the affected families. We also pray to God that He grants a speedy recovery to the injured," the post read.

Taking a dig at the BJP-led state government, the Congress said, "This accident exposes the rampant corruption carried out in the name of the 'Gujarat Model'."