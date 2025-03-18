Vadodara car accident: Victim’s lawyer slams police for allowing accused’s media statement, ’shows negligence’

In a tragic incident on 14th March in Vadodara, Gujarat, one woman lost her life, and four others were injured when an overspeeding four-wheeler collided with a two-wheeler. The woman’s husband is in critical condition, and three other individuals, including two children, are also in critical condition. The accused, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, has been sent to judicial custody after being presented before the court. Yogesh Rana, the lawyer representing the victim, criticised the police for their negligence, especially after the accused was allowed to give a media statement, ANI reported.

A victim of the Vadodara car accident has claimed that the accused appeared "intoxicated" and was speeding recklessly for "enjoyment."

In an interview with ANI, Vikas Kewalani, who was involved in the accident, called for stringent action against the accused, emphasising that they would only recognize the gravity of their actions if faced with severe punishment.

" Two people from my society and I had gone out for refreshment. One of them was Hemali Patel, and her husband is in critical condition...we were on our two-wheeler, and suddenly, an overspeeding car rammed into our vehicle...when I fell, I was awake, and I saw that the car had hit the other vehicle as well and it flew through the air, husband and wife had suffered serious injuries. Such things can't be controlled through just fine...fine is not the solution, they will realise their mistakes only when strict punishment is taken against them...my brother and sister have sustained fractures. I fractured my right hand elbow...the accused (Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia) looked intoxicated...he was doing it (over-speeding) for enjoyment purposes... Nobody in a normal state could do and say such things..." Kewalani told ANI.

The accused driver, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, is currently in police custody. Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar stated that the incident involved more than three vehicles, including two Activa scooters and one electric vehicle (EV).