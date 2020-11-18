As many as 11 people died while 17 others sustained injuries in a collision between two trucks at the Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara on Wednesday morning, according to news agency ANI.

As many as 11 people died while 17 others sustained injuries in a collision between two trucks at the Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara on Wednesday morning, according to news agency ANI.

The victims were going to visit Pavagadh from Surat when the accident took place.

The victims were going to visit Pavagadh from Surat when the accident took place. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The injured have been admitted to SSG Hospital in Vadodara where they are undergoing treatment.

'Instructed officials to do needful'

Reacting to the deadly accident, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Vadodara. Instructed officials to do needful. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls."