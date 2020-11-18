Subscribe
Home >News >India >Vadodara road accident: 11 dead, 17 injured in collision between two trucks in Gujarat
When the accident took place the victims were going to visit Pavagadh from Surat.

Vadodara road accident: 11 dead, 17 injured in collision between two trucks in Gujarat

1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The injured have been admitted to SSG Hospital in Vadodara where they are undergoing treatment

As many as 11 people died while 17 others sustained injuries in a collision between two trucks at the Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara on Wednesday morning, according to news agency ANI.

The victims were going to visit Pavagadh from Surat when the accident took place.

The injured have been admitted to SSG Hospital in Vadodara where they are undergoing treatment.

'Instructed officials to do needful'

Reacting to the deadly accident, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Vadodara. Instructed officials to do needful. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls."

