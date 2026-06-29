Vadodra-Mumbai section of Delhi expressway: When will it be operational? CM Fadnavis reveals; check cost, key features

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday stated that the Vadodara-Mumbai stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is likely to be operational by August 31 this year, reducing travel time between Mumbai and Vadodara from about eight hours to nearly four hours.

He mentioned the expressway would significantly improve connectivity between Delhi and Mumbai while strengthening links between key industrial hubs.

The Mumbai-Delhi Expressway, one of India's largest infrastructure projects, is a 1,400-kilometre, eight-lane, access-controlled greenfield corridor being developed by the Union government at an estimated cost of ₹1 lakh crore. The expressway will pass through Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra, improving connectivity across five states.

The Maharashtra portion of the Vadodara-Mumbai corridor spans around 157 kilometres and is being constructed at a cost of nearly ₹24,000 crore. The stretch has been divided into seven construction packages, of which five have already been completed and are ready for traffic, according to PTI. The remaining two packages are expected to be finished by August 2026.

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According to an official release, the expressway will offer faster, safer and congestion-free travel for commuters while also enhancing the efficiency of commercial transportation.

What did CM Fadnavis say? During an inspection of the project, Fadnavis assessed the progress of construction and directed officials to ensure the work is completed within the stipulated timeline without compromising on quality.

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The chief minister said one of the key benefits of the project is its direct connectivity to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), which is expected to enable faster, more efficient and cost-effective movement of goods from northern India, thereby strengthening the country's logistics network.

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Fadnavis mentioned the corridor would significantly improve freight movement to JNPA by easing traffic congestion on the Thane, Bhiwandi and Ghodbunder routes, resulting in savings in both travel time and fuel while providing a more reliable route for cargo transport.

He noted that improved connectivity between industrial hubs in northern and western India and Mumbai's port network would boost exports, attract investment, promote industrial growth and generate employment. The project, he said, would also contribute significantly to strengthening India's infrastructure and overall economic development.

Maharashtra CM reviews Vadhavan Port Meanwhile, Fadnavis said he was pleased to inspect the progress of the Vadhavan Port project, which is being developed as the country's largest port under the leadership of the Prime Minister, as per ANI.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra CM said all regulatory clearances had been obtained and construction was now underway. He acknowledged that some land acquisition issues were still pending but said the government would resolve them in consultation with the local community, adding that special provisions would be made to safeguard the interests of the local fishing community.