Vadodra-Mumbai section of Delhi expressway: When will it be operational? CM Fadnavis reveals; check cost, key features

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday stated that the Vadodara-Mumbai stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is likely to be operational by August 31 this year, reducing travel time between Mumbai and Vadodara from about eight hours to nearly four hours.

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He mentioned the expressway would significantly improve connectivity between Delhi and Mumbai while strengthening links between key industrial hubs.

The Mumbai-Delhi Expressway, one of India's largest infrastructure projects, is a 1,400-kilometre, eight-lane, access-controlled greenfield corridor being developed by the Union government at an estimated cost of ₹1 lakh crore. The expressway will pass through Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra, improving connectivity across five states.

The Maharashtra portion of the Vadodara-Mumbai corridor spans around 157 kilometres and is being constructed at a cost of nearly ₹24,000 crore. The stretch has been divided into seven construction packages, of which five have already been completed and are ready for traffic, according to PTI. The remaining two packages are expected to be finished by August 2026.

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According to an official release, the expressway will offer faster, safer and congestion-free travel for commuters while also enhancing the efficiency of commercial transportation.

What did CM Fadnavis say? During an inspection of the project, Fadnavis assessed the progress of construction and directed officials to ensure the work is completed within the stipulated timeline without compromising on quality.

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The chief minister said one of the key benefits of the project is its direct connectivity to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), which is expected to enable faster, more efficient and cost-effective movement of goods from northern India, thereby strengthening the country's logistics network.

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Fadnavis mentioned the corridor would significantly improve freight movement to JNPA by easing traffic congestion on the Thane, Bhiwandi and Ghodbunder routes, resulting in savings in both travel time and fuel while providing a more reliable route for cargo transport.

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He noted that improved connectivity between industrial hubs in northern and western India and Mumbai's port network would boost exports, attract investment, promote industrial growth and generate employment. The project, he said, would also contribute significantly to strengthening India's infrastructure and overall economic development.

Maharashtra CM reviews Vadhavan Port Meanwhile, Fadnavis said he was pleased to inspect the progress of the Vadhavan Port project, which is being developed as the country's largest port under the leadership of the Prime Minister, as per ANI.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra CM said all regulatory clearances had been obtained and construction was now underway. He acknowledged that some land acquisition issues were still pending but said the government would resolve them in consultation with the local community, adding that special provisions would be made to safeguard the interests of the local fishing community.

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"We also intend to connect local youth to the one million employment opportunities expected to be generated here through skill development initiatives...I am very pleased with the progress. In addition to the Vadhavan Port, I also inspected the bullet train station currently under construction at Boisar on my way here; work there is also progressing excellently..." he further said.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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