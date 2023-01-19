Vagir submarine, Scorpene submarine

NEW DELHI :The fifth of the Scorpene-class submarines -- Vagir -- would be commissioned on 23 January, 2023, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
The submarine is a part of the Project-75 which involves the Scorpene or the Kalvari-class diesel-electric attack submarines by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai with French collaboration.
Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of Naval Staff, will be the chief guest of the commissioning ceremony which will be held at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.
So far, four submarines of the Scorpene-class -- INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi, INS Karanj and INS Vela -- have been commissioned.
“Launched and named ‘Vagir’ on 12 November, 2020, the submarine in its new avatar has the distinction of having the lowest build time among all indigenously manufactured submarines till date. She undertook her maiden sea sortie in February 22, marking the commencement of sea trials and has gone through a series of comprehensive acceptance checks and, stringent and demanding sea trials prior being commissioned," the defence ministry said.
The submarine was delivered to the Indian Navy by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai on 20 December, 2022.
“Vagir will boost the Indian Navy’s capability to further India’s maritime interests and is capable of undertaking diverse missions including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and surveillance missions," the ministry said.
The Sand Shark represents ‘Stealth and Fearlessness’, two qualities that are synonymous with the ethos of a submariner.
The induction of Vagir is another step towards the Indian Navy, consolidating its position as a builder’s Navy, as also reflects MDL’s capabilities as a premier ship and submarine building yard.
