Vaisakhi 2024: When is Vaisakhi? Date, history and significance
Vaisakhi—the sprint festival—marks the first day of the month of Vaisakh as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar and is traditionally celebrated every year on 13 or 14 April. It is also the beginning of the Sikh New Year based on the solar calendar and is considered a highly auspicious day among several communities in the country. Vaisakhi is not only a religious but a cultural festival, as it brings people together to celebrate the blessings of nature and the bountiful harvest.