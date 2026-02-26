Vaishnaw warns digital platforms to compensate publishers — ‘Many countries have shown the path to get it done legally’

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday lashed out at digital platforms, warning them to ensure fair compensation for news publishers and content creators or face legal action from the government.

Speaking at the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Conclave 2026, Vaishnaw said that the government could consider legal options if digital platforms do not come up with volumtary arrangements.

“Platforms must work to share fair compensation for the content they use from publishers and creators. They either do it voluntarily or else there are legal ways to get it done,” he said.