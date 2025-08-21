Bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims falls into 20-feet deep drain in Samba; 1 dead, 40 injured

A bus carrying pilgrims to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi skidded off the Jammu-Pathankot highway and fell into a gorge in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. One person died and and 39 others were injured, officials said.

The bus was carrying pilgrims to Vaishno Devi.

The accident took place at Jatwal, when the bus carrying pilgrims to Katra from Uttar Pradesh, suffered a tyre burst and skidded off the highway near a small bridge, officials told news agency PTI.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Iqbal Singh of Amroha, they added.

A rescue operation was launched and the injured were shifted to the hospital in Samba. Seven of them were later admitted to AIIMS Vijaypur.

Omar Abdullah reacts Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his condolences over the tragic bus accident in Samba.

Abdullah said in a post on X, “Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic bus accident in Samba carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, which has claimed one life and left many injured. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured all possible assistance.”