Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express train to restart from October 15

New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh informed the Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Katra will resume its service from October 15. The move comes after his recent discussion with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

“As follow-up to discussion with Railway Minister Sh @PiyushGoyal two days back, Ministry of Rly has announced resumption of #VandeBharatExpress train from New Delhi to #KatraVaishnoDevi from 15th October. A huge relief & exciting information for pilgrims on the eve of #Navratri," Singh tweeted.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, is Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency.

The New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express began its commercial operations in October last year. The train has cut down the travel time between Delhi and Katra—the last station on the way to Vaishno Devi Temple-- to eight hours from 12 hours. The first New Delhi-Varanasi semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express, popularly known as Train 18 was launched by Narendra Modi in February 2019.

Train services in the country, which were halted in late March due to coronavirus induced lockdown, are being resumed in a graded manner.

