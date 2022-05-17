Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vaishno Devi: Helicopter services resume from Katra after after fire incident

Fire engulfs Trikuta hills, abode of Vaishno Devi shrine, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
1 min read . 01:50 PM IST Livemint

After a brief pause for a day, the Helicopter services in Katra resumed today

Katra: After a brief pause for a day, the Helicopter services in Katra resumed today, news agency ANI reported.  The Shrine Board had informed about the suspension of helicopter services on Monday morning.

The development was announced hours after a fire broke out in the forest area of Trikuta mountain near Mata Vaishno Devi late Sunday evening.

The fire that occurred near the Sanji Chhat helipad was brought under control to a great extent, but the Shrine Board suspended the helicopter service to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

