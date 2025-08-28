Vaishno Devi landslide: Yogi Adityanath announces ₹4 lakh ex-gratia for kin of victims, expresses condolences

With 34 people died in a horrific landslide along the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday, 11 from Uttar Pradesh, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, reported PTI.

The Uttar Pradesh CM announced ₹4 lakh as financial assistance for the next of kin of all deceased pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, PTI quoted an official statement as saying.

Among other things, he also directed officials to ensure that the mortal remains of the victims are transported back to their native places.

Though several of the deceased were confirmed to be residents of Uttar Pradesh, the exact number is not yet clear.

The deceased from Uttar Pradesh have been identified as three people from Agra - Bhawna, 12, Sunita, 35, and Sejal, 2 - three from Muzaffarnagar - Kartik, 22, Anant, 6, and Deepesh Kumar whose age was not mentioned. One deceased each was from Lucknow/Ghaziabad - Chandni, 30, and Neera, 35, from Bareilly/ Meerut district, reported Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, residence addresses of three deceased - Mamta Devi, 45, Ram Viri and Anjali, 25, were not mentioned. The seven injured from UP included Sangita, Umang, Kamlesh, Vaishanvi, Purvi, Goran and Mayank.

President Murmu, PM Modi grieve loss: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday mourned the loss of lives due to the Vaishno Devi landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra.

Calling the incident ‘saddening’, PM Modi also wished speedy recovery for those who were injured.

“The loss of lives due to a landslide on the route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,” he said in a post on X. He added that the administration is assisting the affected individuals.

“The administration is assisting all those affected. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being.”

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief due to the Vaishno Devi landslide deaths.

“The tragic incident of the death of several devotees in a landslide on the pilgrimage route to the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is extremely distressing. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the success of the relief and rescue operations,” she said in a post on X.

J&K CMO announces compensation: The government of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has announced ₹6 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of those who lost their lives in the Mata Vaishno Devi landslide and other flood related incidents over the past two days in the state.

The compensation includes ₹1 lakh for severely injured and ₹50,000 for minor injuries, along with a ₹10 crore advance for immediate relief needs.

Taking to X, the Office of Chief Minister, J&K, said, “Chief Minister has announced ₹6 lakh ex-gratia ( ₹4 lakh from SDRF & ₹2 lakh from CM’s Relief Fund) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the landslide at Mata Vaishno Devi & other flood-related incidents in past two days in J&K.”

Further, it added that “ ₹1 lakh will be given to the severely injured and ₹50,000 to those with minor injuries.”

“Additionally, Chief Minister has directed the Advance placement of ₹10 crore with each Deputy Commissioner to meet the immediate requirements of relief, rehabilitation and restoration,” it noted.