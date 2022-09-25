Vaishno Devi shrine all set to welcome pilgrims for Navratri. Details here2 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 03:53 PM IST
The Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, perched atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, is decorated to welcome visitors arriving for the nine-day Navratri festival beginning on Monday, said the shrine officials.