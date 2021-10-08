Thousands of devotees thronged the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Day-1 of the Navratri festival.

A 'Shobha Yatra' was taken out in Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the cave shrine of Vaishno Devi, to mark the first day of the festival.

An official said that the shrine board has elaborate arrangements to facilitate a much larger number of pilgrims who are likely to visit the holy site during Navratris. The arrangements include--medical care, fast-related food, and round-the-clock water and power supply.

"Shat Chandi Mahayagya", organised by the Board at the shrine, commenced on Thursday on the first day of Navratri amid chanting of Vedic mantras, the officials said.

‘Mata ki Kahani’ would be presented by Natrang Theatre Group in the auditorium of Spiritual Growth Centre at Katra with a limited audience. The show will also be telecast at different locations through LED screens to avoid the large crowd.

During the nine-day-long festival, thousands of pilgrims from across the country are expected to pay obeisance at the shrine amid Covid protocols. The festival of Navratri will continue till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

