Vaishno Devi shrine starts home delivery of ‘pooja prasad’

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, along with the Postal Department, has started home delivery of prasad for devotees, news agency ANI tweeted. The devotees who are unable to visit the shrine located between three peaked mountains, popularly known as 'Trikuta', can now get the ‘Pooja Prasad’ delivered to their home.

Three categories of Prasad have been launched by the Board on a no-profit no-loss basis, which can be booked either through the official website of the Shrine Board or through telephonic mode. Three packages of prasad are available - ₹500, ₹1100 and ₹2100. Once the booking is made, the SMVDSB will ensure that the ‘pooja’ is performed within 72 hours and the ‘Prasad’ is dispatched through speed post, Ramesh Kumar Jangid, CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said.

On 21 September, SMVDSB formally launched the ‘pooja prasad’ home delivery service for devotees throughout the country. The service was launched during a meeting of the SMVDSB presided by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the SMVDSB, at the Raj Bhavan,

The yatra to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi has resumed from 16 August and all devotees can now offer special poojas and perform other rituals.

According to a report in PTI, devotees of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine will soon have live 'darshan' of the cave shrine through its mobile app, officials said. The app, set to be launched on October 17, the first day of Navratri, would also have a feature to conduct live 'hawan', they said.

