Vaishno Devi shrine starts home delivery of ‘pooja prasad’

Three categories of Prasad have been launched by the Board on a no-profit no-loss basis, which can be booked either through the official website of the Shrine Board or through telephonic mode. Three packages of prasad are available - ₹500, ₹1100 and ₹2100. Once the booking is made, the SMVDSB will ensure that the ‘pooja’ is performed within 72 hours and the ‘Prasad’ is dispatched through speed post, Ramesh Kumar Jangid, CEO Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said.