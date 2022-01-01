Vaishno Devi stampede: Probe panel to submit report in a week

Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
As many as 12 pilgrims were dead and over a dozen others injured during the incident at the shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district in the early hours of Saturday.
08:32 PM IST

  • The committee will be headed by principal secretary (home). The other two members of the committee are Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer and Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh.

After the tragic Vaishno Devi shrine stampede, a three-member panel has been set up to probe into the incident. The team has been asked to submit its report to the Jammu and Kashmir government within a week.

Twelve people lost their lives and 16 others were injured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours during a heavy rush of devotees on New Year.

This is the first such tragedy at the revered shrine located atop the Trikuta hills - about 50 km from here - that attracts lakhs of people every year.

General Administration Department Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, in an order issued this evening on behalf of the J&K government, said the high-level panel has been constituted to ascertain the reasons behind the tragic incident.

The committee headed by the principal secretary (home) was constituted by the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. The other two members of the committee are Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer and Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh.

"The Committee shall examine in detail the causes/reasons behind the incident (stampede) and point out the lapses and fix the responsibility thereof," the order said.

It said the committee would submit its report within a week's time to the government and also suggest appropriate standard operating procedures and measures for preventing the recurrence of such incidents in future.

(With inputs from agencies)

