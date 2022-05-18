Vaishno Devi yatra: Battery car services halted today1 min read . Updated: 18 May 2022, 10:00 AM IST
Vaishno Devi yatra: The pilgrimage continues to go on smoothly through the traditional track
Due to the forest fire in Trikuta hills, the Vaishno Devi yatra battery car service were suspended on the new track as a precautionary measure by the Shrine Board authorities today morning. However, the pilgrimage continues to go on smoothly through the traditional track, news agency ANI reported.
The fire broke out near the Sanji Chhat helipad, in the forest area of Trikuta mountain on the late Sunday evening, in the view of which the Shrine Board authorities had decided to suspend the Helicopter services on Monday. These suspended services were later resumed on Tuesday.