Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Vaishno Devi yatra: Battery car services halted today

Vaishno Devi yatra: Battery car services halted today

Due to the forest fire in Trikuta hills, yatra and the battery car service were suspended on the new track (route) as a precautionary measure by authorities, this morning.
1 min read . 10:00 AM ISTLivemint

Vaishno Devi yatra: The pilgrimage continues to go on smoothly through the traditional track

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Due to the forest fire in Trikuta hills, the Vaishno Devi yatra battery car service were suspended on the new track as a precautionary measure by the Shrine Board authorities today morning. However, the pilgrimage continues to go on smoothly through the traditional track, news agency ANI reported.

Due to the forest fire in Trikuta hills, the Vaishno Devi yatra battery car service were suspended on the new track as a precautionary measure by the Shrine Board authorities today morning. However, the pilgrimage continues to go on smoothly through the traditional track, news agency ANI reported.

The fire broke out near the Sanji Chhat helipad, in the forest area of Trikuta mountain on the late Sunday evening, in the view of which the Shrine Board authorities had decided to suspend the Helicopter services on Monday. These suspended services were later resumed on Tuesday.

The fire broke out near the Sanji Chhat helipad, in the forest area of Trikuta mountain on the late Sunday evening, in the view of which the Shrine Board authorities had decided to suspend the Helicopter services on Monday. These suspended services were later resumed on Tuesday.

 

 