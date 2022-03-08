Vaishno Devi Yatra: Fraudsters dupe devotees in the name of chopper bookings

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Devotees going to Katra to visit the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi has been duped by the fraudsters in the name of booking helicopters to visist the holy shrine located on a hilltop.
According to one such devotee Siddharth said to news agency ANI, “On failing to book a chopper for 6 people from official website, I looked for alternatives and came across other links which directed me to the official page. After depositing chopper amount, when I was asked for insurance money I sensed something was wrong."
Reacting to the reports of devotees being duped the CEO of Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar said,"Mata Vaishno Devi devotees duped as fake websites overcharge them for chopper bookings People have complained about fake websites; urge them not to fall prey to them. Bookings can be made only on our official website or on phone, nowhere else."
“Bookings can be made only on our official website http://maavaishnodevi.org or shrine board's mobile application," the CEO of the shrine board further added.
The Shrine Board also said that it has not authorized any private travel agency for helicopter booking from Katra-Sanjichhat-Katra. The online booking of the Helicopter is available only at Shrine Board's official website and mobile app
