Vaishno Devi Yatra and helicopter services have been resumed on Thursday morning.

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Wednesday had informed that the Yatra was suspended following inclement weather. "Following inclement weather conditions, Yatra has been suspended till the morning of 6th January. 18,000 devotees paid obeisance at the shrine on Wednesday," said Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Katra.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, there will be heavy rainfall and snow today as the western disturbance is very active in that region. Meanwhile, eight flights have been cancelled from Srinagar airport after poor visibility was reported due to light snow on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board announced that the Yatra slips for the visit can only be obtained through the Board's website and mobile app the Shrine Board.

"The Yatra slip will be issued online through Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's website www.maavaishnodevi.org and mobile app (Mata Vaishno Devi App) only," said the Shrine Board's notification.

The Shrine Board also said that it has not authorized any private travel agency for helicopter booking from Katra-Sanjichhat-Katra. The online booking of the Helicopter is available only at Shrine Board's official website and mobile app.

