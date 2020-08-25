Vaishno Devi Yatra: Online registration, helicopter booking from tomorrow

Jammu: Online registration and helicopter booking for Vaishno Devi yatra will be available from August 26 till September 5. "Vaishno Devi online yatra registration and helicopter booking is available from August 26 to September 5, 2020," Ramesh Kumar Jangid, Chief Executing Officer of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Jammu and Kashmir told ANI.

Pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple resumed on August 16, nearly 5 months after it was suspended due to COVID-19. At present 2,000 devotees are allowed to visit the shrine out of which 1,900 are residents of Jammu and Kashmir and 100 are from outside the union territory.

Jangid said that devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple without a COVID-19 negative test report.

"All devotees coming from outside Jammu and Kashmir for Vaishno Devi Yatra require valid COVID-19 negative test report not more than 48 hours older at the time of arrival. Without negative test report, they will not be allowed for the yatra," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on August 11 decided to open the religious places or places of worship in the union territory, issuing several guidelines for the pilgrims undertaking the yatra.

Some of the guidelines for the pilgrims undertaking the Vaishno Devi Yatra:

Only those devotees with online registration will be permitted.

People above 60-years of age, children below 10, pregnant women and persons with co-morbidity will not be given permission to visit the shrine .

Devotees will also not be allowed to attend the 'Aarti' held in the morning.

Registration of pilgrims should be made only through online mode

For pilgrims coming from outside Jammu & Kashmir, the protocol of 100% compulsory antigen testing will be followed.

Permission to proceed beyond Katra on yatra shall be accorded only when the coronavirus result of these pilgrims is negative.

Pilgrims from red districts of J&K shall also be compulsorily tested and allowed to proceed on yatra if the result is negative.

The shrine board is abiding with all central health norms to contain the spread of coronavirus.

