Vaishno Devi Yatra resumed, Himkoti track still closed due to clearance ops

Vaishno Devi Yatra resumed, Himkoti track still closed due to clearance ops2 min read . 12:49 PM IST
The pilgrims resumed their Vaishno Devi Yatra from Darshani Dodi in Katra, the base camp for the pilgrimage, the officials said.
The pilgrims resumed their Vaishno Devi Yatra from Darshani Dodi in Katra, the base camp for the pilgrimage, the officials said.
After remaining temporarily suspended overnight due to heavy rains, the Vaishno Devi Yatra has been resumed in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, said officials as quoted by PTI, adding that more than 1,500 devotees were allowed to proceed with their journey on the old track around 6.30 am today.
After remaining temporarily suspended overnight due to heavy rains, the Vaishno Devi Yatra has been resumed in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, said officials as quoted by PTI, adding that more than 1,500 devotees were allowed to proceed with their journey on the old track around 6.30 am today.
The pilgrims resumed their Vaishno Devi Yatra from Darshani Dodi in Katra, the base camp for the pilgrimage, the officials said.
The pilgrims resumed their Vaishno Devi Yatra from Darshani Dodi in Katra, the base camp for the pilgrimage, the officials said.
However, the Himkoti (battery car) track is still closed due to ongoing clearance operation. The helicopter service also remained suspended due to bad weather in Jammu and Kashmir, they stated.
However, the Himkoti (battery car) track is still closed due to ongoing clearance operation. The helicopter service also remained suspended due to bad weather in Jammu and Kashmir, they stated.
Heavy rainfall caused a temporary suspension of the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. However, the situation was under control and there was no report of any casualty or damage during the yatra yesterday.
Heavy rainfall caused a temporary suspension of the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. However, the situation was under control and there was no report of any casualty or damage during the yatra yesterday.
Several video footages were shared on social media platforms which showed a flood-like situation on the Vaishno Devi track. The flood-like situation was reported in the Banganga and Himkoti areas of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.
Several video footages were shared on social media platforms which showed a flood-like situation on the Vaishno Devi track. The flood-like situation was reported in the Banganga and Himkoti areas of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.
"Heavy rains leashed Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine, for several hours in the evening. The situation prompted the authorities to suspend the yatra as a precautionary measure till 5 am on Saturday," Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Anshul Garg told PTI.
"Heavy rains leashed Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine, for several hours in the evening. The situation prompted the authorities to suspend the yatra as a precautionary measure till 5 am on Saturday," Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Anshul Garg told PTI.
He said that thousands of pilgrims were present at the Vaishno Devi shrine when it started raining heavily and continued until midnight, adding that the Himkoti track was also accordingly suspended.
He said that thousands of pilgrims were present at the Vaishno Devi shrine when it started raining heavily and continued until midnight, adding that the Himkoti track was also accordingly suspended.
The official said that as a precautionary measure, the upward movement of the yatra has been stopped from Katra. He also stated that Katra is presently under the close watch of Shrine Board staff, police, and CRPF officials.
The official said that as a precautionary measure, the upward movement of the yatra has been stopped from Katra. He also stated that Katra is presently under the close watch of Shrine Board staff, police, and CRPF officials.
Notably, more than 27,000 pilgrims registered for Vaishno Devi Yatra on Saturday. Some pilgrims expressed their excitement to have darshan at the shrine, while many were disappointed as they returned to the base camp without offering prayers due to the heavy rainfall situation.
Notably, more than 27,000 pilgrims registered for Vaishno Devi Yatra on Saturday. Some pilgrims expressed their excitement to have darshan at the shrine, while many were disappointed as they returned to the base camp without offering prayers due to the heavy rainfall situation.
Kumar Yogesh, a pilgrim from Madhya Pradesh who was waiting in a queue for the yatra said, "We have reached as per our scheduled program. We are now eagerly waiting for offering prayers at the shrine."
Kumar Yogesh, a pilgrim from Madhya Pradesh who was waiting in a queue for the yatra said, "We have reached as per our scheduled program. We are now eagerly waiting for offering prayers at the shrine."
"We heard about heavy rains at the shrine but still responded to Mata Vaishno Devi's call. We are shortly leaving for the Bhawan to seek her blessings," said Delhi-resident, Rita.
"We heard about heavy rains at the shrine but still responded to Mata Vaishno Devi's call. We are shortly leaving for the Bhawan to seek her blessings," said Delhi-resident, Rita.
"The security personnel asked us to return to the base camp. We are staying back to complete our yatra," Joginder Singh, a resident of Haryana, said.
"The security personnel asked us to return to the base camp. We are staying back to complete our yatra," Joginder Singh, a resident of Haryana, said.
(With PTI inputs)
(With PTI inputs)