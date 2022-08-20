Heavy rainfall caused a temporary suspension of the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening, said officials as quoted by news agency PTI. However, the situation was under control and there was no report of any casualty or damage during the yatra yesterday.

Several video footages were shared on social media platforms which showed a flood-like situation on the Vaishno Devi track. The flood-like situation was reported in the Banganga and Himkoti areas of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

Take a look at the video of heavy rainfall,

#WATCH | J&K: Heavy rainfall triggers flash floods near Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra town in Reasi district pic.twitter.com/NhgxNjbV9x — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

"Heavy rains leashed Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine, for several hours in the evening. The situation prompted the authorities to suspend the yatra as a precautionary measure till 5 am on Saturday," Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Anshul Garg told PTI.

He said that thousands of pilgrims were present at the Vaishno Devi shrine when it started raining heavily and continued until midnight, adding that the Himkoti track was also accordingly suspended.

The official said that as a precautionary measure, the upward movement of the yatra has been stopped from Katra. He also stated that Katra is presently under the close watch of Shrine Board staff, police, and CRPF officials.

"Regular announcements are being made via public address system to comfort the pilgrims about time-related updates regarding the yatra movement and disaster management teams along with medical units have been kept on alert to respond to any kind of urgent situation," the official added.

In addition to this, the Additional CEO of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Navneet, and CEO Anshul Garg are closely monitoring the situation from Banganga and Katra at the Bhawan at present.

Notably, more than 27,000 pilgrims registered for Vaishno Devi Yatra on Saturday.





