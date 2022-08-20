Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended due to flood-like situation in these areas2 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 06:13 AM IST
Several video footages were shared on social media platforms which showed a flood-like situation on the Vaishno Devi track.
Heavy rainfall caused a temporary suspension of the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening, said officials as quoted by news agency PTI. However, the situation was under control and there was no report of any casualty or damage during the yatra yesterday.