Home >News >India >Vajpayee's 96th birth anniversary: Gadkari unveils former PM's statue in Silchar
Union Minister for Road Transport unveiled the statue (PTI)
Vajpayee's 96th birth anniversary: Gadkari unveils former PM's statue in Silchar

2 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2020, 08:25 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The 13-feet bronze statue was unveiled at Mahasadak Zero Point at Rongpur
  • Gadkari also laid the foundation stone for 27 highway projects in Assam

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled a statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Assam's Silchar on Friday, paying homage to the former prime minister on his 96th birth anniversary.

The 13-feet bronze statue was unveiled at Mahasadak Zero Point at Rongpur.

Addressing a public gathering on the occasion, the minister said: "Vajpayee was a beloved leader and he strengthened the democratic edifice of the country. He had a radiant personality and devoted his entire life for the farmers and poor people. We cannot forget him and we owe him a lot."

He said the unveiling of the statue of a "multifaceted personality" like Vajpayee was the greatest honour and it will inspire him to work with zeal and vigour for the development of the country.

The statue was unveiled in presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP state president Ranjit Kumar Dass, Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Rameswar Teli and Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said during the tenure of Vajpayee, the East-West Corridor, connecting Saurashtra with Silchar, was envisioned and he had worked for the poor people of the country.

Other projects inaugurated

Gadkari also laid the foundation stone for 27 highway projects in Assam on the occasion. The projects carry a road length of nearly 439 kilometres, involving a construction value of 2,366 crore.

"These projects will ease the transportation of commercial goods within and across the state, will improve connectivity at the borders, enhance employment opportunities, save time and fuel, improve tourism and infra development, and will result in providing connectivity for agricultural produce up to larger markets," the road and transport ministry said in a statement.

Gadkari assured the state government of his full support in developing the NH network in Assam. He said: "Assam has a special place in my heart and 2,104 crore have been approved for 174 projects under CRIF for the state, out of which 1,177 crore have been released till now."

The minister announced a sum of 221 crore under CRIF for the current year, against the annual accrual of 139 crore only. He said that road and infrastructure work worth 85,000 crore will be taken up in the state.

