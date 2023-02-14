Did you know that students of Hindu college celebrate Valentine's Day ina a rather unique way. They perform the Damdami Mai puja (Worship of the Virgin Tree) on campus of Hindu College, Delhi University.

That is right!

The worship that had stopped owing to the pandemic induced lockdown, was revived this year by students on campus, Hindustan Times reported.

According to the report, the event was slated to be cancelled. However, on the morning of 14 February, some students turned up on campus and hung flower garlands all around the tree. They also broke out in dance of joy to popular Bollywood, Punjabi and Haryanvi numbers in celebration.

Hindu College Damdami mai puja: A history

The worship of the virgin tree was known to take place in Hindu College for years. The event included praying to a chosen Bollywood actor and actress. This was done by students in ‘hope of finding true love’.

Students also hung condoms, sometimes filled with water around the tree.

They would also hang red and pink streamers as a tradition for the Puja. This was however, opposed by many, for being misogynistic.

The boy’s hostel at Hindu College, which has been closed due to renovation work, comprises the organising members of this Valentine’s Day event, reports Hindustan Times.

Students speak:

“Virgin Tree ki puja bilkul kari humne iss saal. Ek legacy hai humare college ki, use khatm kaise hone de sakte hain?" Hindustan Times quoted Lalit Dadarwal, a second-year student of Zoology (Hons) at Hindu College, adding, “Iss saal alag tarah se puja kari humne. Condom balloons ki jagah phoolon ki maalayein chadhayi Virgin Tree par. Iss baar Damdami Mai ya Love Guru bhi nahi the, na hi koi celebrity couple the. Wo sab hostel wale karwate thay pehle."