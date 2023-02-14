Valentine's Day 2023: Why is 'Red' considered the colour of love? Find out

As we all know, February 14th is a day to express our love and affection for our significant others. And what better way to express this emotion than with the colour red?

Red is a strong colour that evokes strong emotions and is associated with love, passion, and desire. It is the colour of roses, the symbol of love, and it has been used for centuries on Valentine's Day to express love and affection.

Hearts, roses, wedding dresses, Cupid with his bow and arrows- if we are presented with any of these images it is likely that one of the first things we will think about will be love and romance.

But why is red regarded as the colour of love? There are several reasons why this is the case.

Firstly, red is associated with the heart, which is the centre of love and emotion. The heart is often depicted as a bright red symbol, and this association has helped make red a powerful symbol of love.

Another reason why red is the colour of love is because of its association with desire and passion. Red is a bold and confident colour that inspires feelings of excitement and energy. When we see red, it sparks a feeling of passion and urgency, which is why it is the perfect colour to express love on Valentine's Day.

In many cultures, red is also considered to be lucky and brings good fortune to those who wear it. On Valentine's Day, this is especially true, as red is said to attract love and happiness.

Coming to historical representations, the Greeks and Hebrews considered red to be a symbol of love. One of the most famous works of literature in the Middle Ages was a 13th-century French poem called Roman de la Rose (the Romance of the Rose). The poem was about the author's search for a red rose in an enclosed garden, symbolizing his search for the woman he loves.

Finally, red is a universal colour that is recognized and celebrated all over the world. Whether you are in the United States, Europe, Asia, or anywhere else, red is a colour that is synonymous with love and affection, making it the perfect choice for Valentine's Day.

So, this Valentine's Day, whether you are giving a bouquet of red roses, wearing a red dress, or simply incorporating red into your decor, remember that this colour represents the power and beauty of love. Happy Valentine's Day!

