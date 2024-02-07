As the month of February comes in, the feeling of love is spread all around the corner. The world gears up to celebrate and express their love for their loved ones on Valentine's Day on 14 February. Even before that, people make no exception in celebrating Valentine's Day week. From movie dates, and dinner to lounge parties, everything is planned according to one's choice of celebration. However, a few obstacles may now hamper our Bengaluru lovers. A liquor ban has been imposed for three days in certain parts of the Bengaluru city. The ban has been put due to the Legislative Council By-Election to the Bangalore Teachers Constituency which is scheduled on 16 February.

Dates and timing of liquor ban in Bengaluru

The ban has been imposed from 14 February i.e. on Valentine's Day at 5 pm and will continue till 6 am on 17 February. The liquor ban has been announced in all areas of the city except for those which fall under the Police Commissionerate jurisdiction. As per reports, the ban was ordered by KA Dayananda, Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban.

Teachers from seven assembly constituencies - Yelahanka, Batarayanpur, Yeshavantpur, Dasarahalli, Mahadevpur, Bangalore South, and Anekal are reportedly set to cast ballots to choose a new body, News9 has reported.

Valentine’s Day history

The legend associated with Valentine’s Day is that St. Valentine, a Roman priest, was sentenced to death by Emperor Claudius II for solemnizing the marriage of Christian couples in secrecy. Since then every year 14 February, is celebrated to observe the death anniversary of St. Valentine. The world celebrates Valentine's Week starting 7 February to 14 February.

Meanwhile, in another news, Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa has criticized the ruling Congress government in the state for staging a protest in Delhi on Wednesday against the Centre's alleged financial injustice to Karnataka, stating that the Congress had no reason to protest and was merely attempting to create drama ahead of the upcoming elections. He claimed that Congress had lost confidence and would face a humiliating defeat in the upcoming elections.

"There is no reason to protest against this (Union) government. They (Congress) have lost confidence, and they are going to lose miserably in the next elections. That's why they are resorting to these theatrics," Yediyurappa said.

