Valentine's Day 2024: Liquor Ban imposed in several parts of Bengaluru for 3 days starting 14 February. Here is why
Bengaluru lovers may face obstacles in celebrating Valentine's Day as a liquor ban has been imposed, except in areas under the Police Commissionerate jurisdiction.
As the month of February comes in, the feeling of love is spread all around the corner. The world gears up to celebrate and express their love for their loved ones on Valentine's Day on 14 February. Even before that, people make no exception in celebrating Valentine's Day week. From movie dates, and dinner to lounge parties, everything is planned according to one's choice of celebration. However, a few obstacles may now hamper our Bengaluru lovers. A liquor ban has been imposed for three days in certain parts of the Bengaluru city. The ban has been put due to the Legislative Council By-Election to the Bangalore Teachers Constituency which is scheduled on 16 February.