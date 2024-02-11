Valentine’s Day is here and you still haven’t been able to decide on a gift for your spouse? And they are not even dropping any hints as to what they would like? And you really don’t know what to gift, that they will surely like. We are decoding the gift options, for men and women and enlisting some gifts that everybody will be glad to receive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From smoothie whippers for health freaks to natural personal care products to utility items like smartwatches and purses, to the best spirits, here are gift options for him and her, that will make your work easier.

Top Valentine's Day gift ideas for HIM 1) DaMENSCH: It is made for the man who prefers comfort and style over everything else. The combination of statement hoodies and joggers in single tone or contrast can elevate the casual wear game. Just the right choice for the season, the attire is ideal for lounging, traveling or just chilling outdoors and even for your much-awaited camp nights. It comes in innovative colors in sizes ranging from S, M, L, XL, to XXL.

DaMENSCH hoodies and joggers.

2) GianChand Single Malt Whisky: This one is for those who have a fine taste in whisky and enjoy a glass or two with friends or their date. GianChand Single Malt whisky takes forward the legacy of Dewan Gian Chand, a pioneer of the alcohol industry in India. The whisky has been termed as the finest single malt from India in recent times by noted whisky critic, Jim Murray. This single malt whisky has the sweetness of pineapple, a backbone vanilla along with a hint of barley.

GianChand Single Malt Whisky.

3) Blendjet2: This revolutionary portable blender can whip up protein shakes, smoothies, milkshakes, frozen lattes, salad dressings, hummus, soups, dips as well as chutneys. From the house of BlendJet, a US-headquartered global company, this blender has been creating a tornado in more than 100 countries. It is apt for your gym freak partner who needs his protein shake or smoothie right after the gym session.

Blendjet2.

Top Valentine's Day gift ideas for HER 1) Pebble Diva: When you wish to say that you care about her, what better than a smartwatch that redefines timekeeping with its sharp style? Pebble’s Diva, the BT Calling smartwatch has multiple utility features like Heart Rate Monitoring, Sleep Monitoring, and tracking menstruation for the woman to ensure that she is in the best of her health. Available with multiple watch faces, it has silicone, leather as well as metallic straps in a Salmon Pink color, that truly reflects today’s woman.

Pebble Diva.

2) Atulya’s Vitamin C Range: Personal care is one aspect that needs utmost attention, and is sadly the most misused ones due to chemical-based products. The home-grown nature and Ayurveda-oriented personal care brand, Atulya’s ‘Vitamin C’ Range consisting of Under Eye Cream, Foaming Face Wash, Face Mask, and Face Serum is the perfect gift for your partner, and to truly that you care. Infused with the goodness of fruits rich in Vitamin C, these products slow down early skin aging, reduce dark spots, and acne, and prevent sun damage.

Atulya’s Vitamin C Range.

3) Zouk Mandala Print Women's Office Bag: A woman can never say no to a stylish bag. This one by Zouk is 100% Peta-approved, is vegan, and has a stylish Abstract pattern that will gel well with her personality. The bag is sturdy and has durable accessories along with zip closures and double straps.

Zouk Mandala Print Women's Office Bag.

Containing a single compartment, it has an inner padded laptop compartment that is perfect for a laptop of up to 15.6 inches in size. It also has an inbuilt slot for a pen, keychain, and phone. The water-resistant lining ensures that it can be a trusted travel partner even during the rain. Made of vegan leather, it oozes style.

