Mumbai Police is well-known for its quirky posts on social media. It has proved time and again that with humour they can encourage citizens to abide by the rule of law. Mumbai Police has often received a barrage of praises from netizens for their ingenuine posts when it comes to raising awareness on various issues.

And, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, the city police has again shared a post reminding them of some golden rules of being a good citizen. The Commissioner of Police Twitter handle has shared an animated clip which asks “You are our valentine if…" and the options appear one by one--If you "wear a mask", "are double vaccinated", "wear a helmet while riding", "don't share OTP", "Drive with valid license", "Don't drink and drive", and "have a strong password".

The post is captioned, “If you want to feel safe, find a valentine like this. Screenshot to find out your valentine".

If you want to feel safe, find a valentine like this.



Screenshot to find out your valentine. #ValentinesDay2022 #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/PTTICbJCUp — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) February 14, 2022

Simultaneously, the Mumbai Police Instagram account has also shared a quirky message on Valentine's Day. Taking to Instagram, Mumbai Police wrote “Dil Diyan Gallan!" and shared four pictures to show why at the present times one’s true love is a mask.

Sharing lyrics of famous Hindi songs, Mumbai Police showed love for the mask, and wished everyone Happy Valentine's Day.

