OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Valentine's Day: Mumbai Police tells how to choose 'someone special'. See post
Listen to this article

Mumbai Police is well-known for its quirky posts on social media. It has proved time and again that with humour they can encourage citizens to abide by the rule of law.  Mumbai Police has often received a barrage of praises from netizens for their ingenuine posts when it comes to raising awareness on various issues.

And, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, the city police has again shared a post reminding them of some golden rules of being a good citizen. The Commissioner of Police Twitter handle has shared an animated clip which asks “You are our valentine if…" and the options appear one by one--If you "wear a mask", "are double vaccinated", "wear a helmet while riding", "don't share OTP", "Drive with valid license", "Don't drink and drive", and "have a strong password".

The post is captioned, “If you want to feel safe, find a valentine like this. Screenshot to find out your valentine".

 

Simultaneously, the Mumbai Police Instagram account has also shared a quirky message on Valentine's Day. Taking to Instagram, Mumbai Police wrote “Dil Diyan Gallan!" and shared four pictures to show why at the present times one’s true love is a mask.

Sharing lyrics of famous Hindi songs, Mumbai Police showed love for the mask, and wished everyone Happy Valentine's Day.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout