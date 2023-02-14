Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea announced special Valentine's Day prepaid plans for its customers. Jio has come up with offers on food, travel, gifting and additional data on special recharges.

Under the ‘Jio Valentine offer,’ the valentine's day benefit will be available on recharge of ₹349, ₹899 and ₹2999. As per the plan, if a customer performs the above mentioned recharge on or after 10 February shall be entitled to additional 12GB 4G data coupon.

Apart from this, customers would also get offers on Ixigo, Ferns & Petals, McDonalds which can be redeemed by the eligible subscriber.

Jio is giving flat ₹750 off coupon on Ixigo. To avail the offer, “select MyJio “Coupons & Winnings" tab for coupon codes detail and avail the benefits of ₹750 off on ₹4,500 and above through Ixigo."

For gifting ideas, the company is offering ₹150 off on Ferns & Petals on the purchase worth ₹799. For McDonald's, as per the valentines day offer, Free McAloo Tikki/Chicken Kebab Burger worth Rs105 on spends of 199. The end date for this ongoing offer is currently not available.

Speaking of Vodafone Idea, to make the season of love more exciting and fun-filled, it launched two special offers.

Vi users recharging with Rs. 299 and above on select recharges will be entitled to get 5GB additional data with a validity of 28 days at no extra cost. On select recharges starting Rs. 199 and upto Rs. 299, Vi users will be eligible for 2GB of extra data with a validity of 28 days.

As per the statement, this offer is available to Vi customers recharging only on the Vi App until 14 February, 2023.

Apart from this, music which is considered to be the best language of love, Vi brought special social media contest #ViLoveTunes exclusively for its users.

As per the statement from Vi, “Users will be asked to guess the right song from jumbled lyrics of a song from Valentine playlist in Hungama Music on Vi App. Participants will have to comment the right answer with hashtag #ViLoveTunes. One daily lucky winner of each question will be eligible for a gift voucher worth ₹5,000."