On Valentine's Day, full-service airline Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines is offering a special discount of 25% off on the base fare. Vistara’s "#SpreadTheLove Sale" offer is on a return journey for any of our international destinations.

According to Vistara's website, passengers can book the tickets from February 14 to February 21 till 11:59 PM to avail of the offer.

Vistara's latest offer is for travel until June 30, 2022. "The sale is applicable for all cabin classes including India’s only Premium Economy," the airline added.

Passengers can book the tickets from Vistara's official website, mobile application, Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through our Call Centre, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.

#SpreadTheLove Sale is here! Get 25% off on the base fare for international round trips. An RT-PCR report is not needed when travelling from eligible international destinations to India, one can show their fully vaccinated certificate. Book 👉🏽: https://t.co/n6TBZVkbGF pic.twitter.com/pWeqGt472c — Vistara (@airvistara) February 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the Centre's new airport guidelines have come into effect from today. As per the latest guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health, no international passenger will be required to undergo quarantine for seven days or get tested at the airports from February 14 onwards.

With the Omicron wave subsiding in the country, the government has decided to do away with the repeat Covid test on Day 8 of the arrival.

A foreign traveller will now have to self-monitor their health for 14 days in the country. If he/she develops any Covid-related symptoms then they need to report to the nearest health facility or the government helpline 1075.

Passengers found to be symptomatic during screening after arrival shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility following health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed as per laid down protocol.

Children under five years are exempted from both pre-and post-arrival testing.

