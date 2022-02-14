This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As per the latest guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health, no international passenger will be required to undergo quarantine for seven days or get tested at the airports from February 14 onwards
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
On Valentine's Day, full-service airline Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines is offering a special discount of 25% off on the base fare. Vistara’s "#SpreadTheLove Sale" offer is on a return journey for any of our international destinations.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On Valentine's Day, full-service airline Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines is offering a special discount of 25% off on the base fare. Vistara’s "#SpreadTheLove Sale" offer is on a return journey for any of our international destinations.
Vistara's latest offer is for travel until June 30, 2022. "The sale is applicable for all cabin classes including India’s only Premium Economy," the airline added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vistara's latest offer is for travel until June 30, 2022. "The sale is applicable for all cabin classes including India’s only Premium Economy," the airline added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Passengers can book the tickets from Vistara's official website, mobile application, Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through our Call Centre, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.
Passengers can book the tickets from Vistara's official website, mobile application, Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through our Call Centre, and through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.
Meanwhile, the Centre's new airport guidelines have come into effect from today. As per the latest guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health, no international passenger will be required to undergo quarantine for seven days or get tested at the airports from February 14 onwards.
Meanwhile, the Centre's new airport guidelines have come into effect from today. As per the latest guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health, no international passenger will be required to undergo quarantine for seven days or get tested at the airports from February 14 onwards.
With the Omicron wave subsiding in the country, the government has decided to do away with the repeat Covid test on Day 8 of the arrival.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With the Omicron wave subsiding in the country, the government has decided to do away with the repeat Covid test on Day 8 of the arrival.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A foreign traveller will now have to self-monitor their health for 14 days in the country. If he/she develops any Covid-related symptoms then they need to report to the nearest health facility or the government helpline 1075.
A foreign traveller will now have to self-monitor their health for 14 days in the country. If he/she develops any Covid-related symptoms then they need to report to the nearest health facility or the government helpline 1075.
Passengers found to be symptomatic during screening after arrival shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility following health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed as per laid down protocol.
Passengers found to be symptomatic during screening after arrival shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility following health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed as per laid down protocol.
Children under five years are exempted from both pre-and post-arrival testing.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Children under five years are exempted from both pre-and post-arrival testing.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!