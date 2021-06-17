The government has extended the validity of documents like driving license (DL), registration certificate (RC) and permits till September 30 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline for the validity of the documents was earlier set for June 30.

The ministry of road, transport and highways (MoRTH) issued an advisory. "Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19, MoRT&H has advised the Enforcement Authorities that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till 30th September 2021," tweeted MoRT&H.

Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19, MoRT&H has advised the Enforcement Authorities that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till 30th Sept, 2021. pic.twitter.com/xe6QIvks5T — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) June 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has made some changes to the rules concerning Driver Training Centers and the issuance of driving licence. Earlier, candidates had to undergo a driving test at RTOs before being awarded a licence. According to a recent release by MoRTH, the candidates, who successfully pass the test at these eligible centres, will be exempted from the driving test requirement at the time of applying for a driving licence, which is currently being taken at the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

