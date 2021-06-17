Validity of driving licence (DL), vehicle registration extended, Details here

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has made some changes to the rules concerning Driver Training Centers and the issuance of driving licence. Earlier, candidates had to undergo a driving test at RTOs before being awarded a licence. According to a recent release by MoRTH, the candidates, who successfully pass the test at these eligible centres, will be exempted from the driving test requirement at the time of applying for a driving licence, which is currently being taken at the Regional Transport Office (RTO).