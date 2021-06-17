Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Validity of driving licence (DL), vehicle registration extended, Details here

Validity of driving licence (DL), vehicle registration extended, Details here

Premium
MoRT&H has made some changes to the rules concerning Driver Training Centers and the issuance of driving licence.
1 min read . 12:33 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

The deadline for the validity of driving licence (DL), vehicle documents was earlier set for June 30

The government has extended the validity of documents like driving license (DL), registration certificate (RC) and permits till September 30 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline for the validity of the documents was earlier set for June 30.

The government has extended the validity of documents like driving license (DL), registration certificate (RC) and permits till September 30 2021, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline for the validity of the documents was earlier set for June 30.

The ministry of road, transport and highways (MoRTH) issued an advisory. "Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19, MoRT&H has advised the Enforcement Authorities that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till 30th September 2021," tweeted MoRT&H.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The ministry of road, transport and highways (MoRTH) issued an advisory. "Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19, MoRT&H has advised the Enforcement Authorities that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till 30th September 2021," tweeted MoRT&H.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has made some changes to the rules concerning Driver Training Centers and the issuance of driving licence. Earlier, candidates had to undergo a driving test at RTOs before being awarded a licence. According to a recent release by MoRTH, the candidates, who successfully pass the test at these eligible centres, will be exempted from the driving test requirement at the time of applying for a driving licence, which is currently being taken at the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!