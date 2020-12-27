OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Validity of driving license, vehicle registration extended till March 31: Govt
To escape the hefty penalties, Shah has pasted his driving license, vehicle registration certificate, pollution certificate and vehicle insurance on his helmet. (ANI )
To escape the hefty penalties, Shah has pasted his driving license, vehicle registration certificate, pollution certificate and vehicle insurance on his helmet. (ANI )

Validity of driving license, vehicle registration extended till March 31: Govt

1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 10:34 PM IST Shreya Nandi

The Centre today extended the validity of expiring driving licences (DL) and motor vehicle documents till 31 March, 2021 in view of the covid-19 crisis

DELHI : The Centre on Sunday extended the validity of expiring driving licences (DL) and motor vehicle documents till 31 March, 2021 in view of the covid-19 crisis.

The validity of crucial documents, such as driving licence, vehicle registration and fitness certificate, which expired on or after 1 February, but could not be renewed due to the covid-led disruptions, will remain valid to help people continue with their daily commutes, the road transport and highways ministry said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Japan's Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide

Japan’s new economic policy guru: An Englishman who restores temples

4 min read . 12:04 AM IST
The funds that did well in 2020 bet early on an acceleration to online as people lived and worked remotely—then quickly shifted into a recovery trade betting on restaurants, hotels and travel

Covid-19 caused chaos for investors in 2020 but these hedge funds made billions

5 min read . 12:04 AM IST
Illinois shooting site

Illinois bowling alley shooting: US serviceman charged for murder of three

2 min read . 27 Dec 2020
France started its first vaccinations Sunday against the coronavirus at a nursing home northeast of Paris, in one of France's poorest regions

Covid-19: France takes careful vaccine approach to counter skepticism

3 min read . 27 Dec 2020

This is the fourth such extension by the government after earlier advisories in March, June and August.

The last extension was till 31 December. “The government has provided for the availability of essential goods and allowed the vehicles for the transport of such goods and further opening up the operation of passenger transport in view of the fact that citizens were finding it difficult to get renewed the validity of various documents due to lockdown in operation in different parts of the country," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout