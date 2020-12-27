Validity of driving license, vehicle registration extended till March 31: Govt

Validity of driving license, vehicle registration extended till March 31: Govt1 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2020, 10:34 PM IST
DELHI : The Centre on Sunday extended the validity of expiring driving licences (DL) and motor vehicle documents till 31 March, 2021 in view of the covid-19 crisis.
The validity of crucial documents, such as driving licence, vehicle registration and fitness certificate, which expired on or after 1 February, but could not be renewed due to the covid-led disruptions, will remain valid to help people continue with their daily commutes, the road transport and highways ministry said.
This is the fourth such extension by the government after earlier advisories in March, June and August.
The last extension was till 31 December. “The government has provided for the availability of essential goods and allowed the vehicles for the transport of such goods and further opening up the operation of passenger transport in view of the fact that citizens were finding it difficult to get renewed the validity of various documents due to lockdown in operation in different parts of the country," it said.
