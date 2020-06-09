Validity of expired driving licence, vehicle registration extended till 30 Sept

Road transport and highways ministry on Tuesday said that the validity of crucial documents such as driving licences, permits and vehicle registration, fitness certificates that expired since 1 February and could not be extended due to the lockdown, will be valid up to 30 September.

In March, the government had that these documents would be valid till June 30. These documents include fitness, all types of permits, driving licence, registration or any other crucial document, the ministry said.

“Considering the situation for prevention of covid-19 still continues, and as per the requests received, the ministry has advised to extend the period till 30 Sept for treating the documents valid for enforcement purposes," the ministry said.

The step has been taken to mitigate the hardships of people in renewing the validity of crucial vehicle documents due to the nationwide lockdown in the country that led to the closure of government transport offices.

Last month the ministry has said that payments made for obtaining crucial documents, including renewal of fitness certificate, driving licences, registration fees applied on or after February 1 will remain valid 31 July. Besides, if there is any delay in paying these fees starting February 1 till the end of the lockdown, any additional or late fee for such a delay will not be levied till 31 July, the ministry had said.

